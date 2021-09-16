This Young Gun Can Be an Inspiration For Many

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Success is a spectacular feeling which cannot be defined but only perceived. With innumerable ways to walk on the path of success, nothing in the world can guarantee you the unquestionable results. Following the footpaths of others does not empower you, but working on yourself and building a relationship with your inner self could take you to the whole other level.Entrepreneurs embrace the low points of their life and celebrate the high ones, leading their way to the ultimate successful winning stage. Successful people are the ones who dare to publish their failures time and again.They are well equipped with the reality that falling down and rising again is a never-endingjourney and the one who conquers the truth is looked upon as the real champion. To dream of becoming an entrepreneur you have to live upto the fact that struggles are the real win, failures are the real life-changing moments and consistency is the real life winning curve.

Handout

Graduating in the year 2022, Kush Mathow is one of the leading entrepreneur in the existing business world who gives up on judging mentality and picks up on strong personality that prioritize the importance of building a growth mindset, improving his emotional intelligence, developing mental toughness, strengthening willpower, nurturing traits linked to high potential, building valuable connections, abandoning fearful outlook and quitting worthless comparisons. Kush Mathow's journey is an example for aspiring entrepreneurs.

With establishing multiple businesses in the past and a half year, Kush Mathow has taken his journey to an astounding position. From being a successful stock trader he has conquered his personal journey as well. Avoiding mixing of emotions with business is the most important lesson that he has enlightened with.

Further, Kush Mathow’s biggest inspiration has been his parents. Seeing his father working 16 hours a day for years and not grumbling about his state of work pushed him to start his own successful enterprise. The old phrase that “Behind every successful man there is a strong woman” turned out to be his reality. His mother's powerful words and utmost confidence in him pushes him to strive for success every single day.

With the mission to continue his family dynasty and bring a difference in the way industries operate (commercial real estate, financial markets and medical industries) has been his biggest stimulating pursuit. Being a futuristic determined individual, his aim lies in making his company public following a special purpose acquisition strategy and for the remaining he wanted to grow the enterprise extensively and carry it on to the next generation.

Currently, he is targeting audiences who are car enthusiasts, hustlers, fitness moguls and real estate investors. Following the tune of extremely unique and high quality eco-friendly products, Kush Mathow is flourishing rapidly and proving a game changer scenario for multiple industries. He is an inspiration to the aspiring young business stars who want to excel and make a name in the business domain. His punctilious approach and not giving-up personality is what makes him outshines others.