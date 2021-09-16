Want Tasteful Lingerie? Here's Where To Get It From

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It has been said that lingerie is the maximum expression of a woman’s femininity. But these days, it seems that lingerie is more promiscuous than it is classy and tasteful. One up-and-coming women’s clothing brand was inspired by the lack of classy and feminine lingerie available back in 2015. Designed to provide women with an alternative to the oversexualized lingerie designs that so many brands promote, Love Loren came to fruition in 2015 with a limited line of lingerie made from the highest quality materials, sourced all over the world.

Today, the brand has more than 133,000 followers on Instagram and another 718,000 on Facebook. While they began humbly with simple yet well-made lingerie designs, Love Loren has since expanded their selection of women’s clothing with dresses, tops and bodysuits, swimwear and even some accessories. With quality as one of the pillars of the brand, Love Loren owners and designers have been known to source fabrics and materials from all over the world in order to create possible fit, style and designs. Though the brand has expanded into new clothing, they still remain extremely selective when it comes to designing and creating new styles as they prioritize quality over quantity.

With an emphasis on creating clothing and lingerie that will encourage women to feel empowered as well as feminine and delicate, Love Loren defies the odds with class and taste, despite the trends in lingerie.

