Got A Pain In The Neck?

A headset can help.

March 12, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Talking on the phone just a few hours a day can be a pain in the neck for even the heartiest entrepreneurs. But there's an easy cure: a headset. When choosing one, consider your environment. If it's particularly noisy, you'll probably want a unit that covers both ears. Before you buy, determine how much weight you're comfortable with on your head. If you don't like the feeling of a band around the top of their head, buy a model that wraps around your ear. And if you can't sit still, get a cordless unit. It not only frees up your hands-which increases productivity-but many people think more creatively while roaming around.