No-Brainer Marketing

Use your invoices to spread the word.

March 13, 2001 1 min read

I bet you think invoices and billing statements exist only to help you collect money. Well, you're wrong. They can help you grow your business, too. Why not turn your invoices into marketing communications tools? Since you have to send them out anyway, use them to your advantage.

Try adding computer-generated messages to your invoices promoting upcoming events, new products or services, or seasonal announcements. Plan your invoice messages three months in advance so you can promote different events and programs during each billing cycle.

Printing directly on the invoice ensures your messages get read. This simple act enables your customers to understand more about your company and how they can more effectively do business with you.