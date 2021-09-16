Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 16th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:

- Zacks

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII: This company that designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Boise Cascade Company BCC: This manufacturer of wood products and distributes building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.34, compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. AN: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.2% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lithia Motors, Inc. LAD: This company that operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 37% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AutoNation, Inc. (AN): Free Stock Analysis Report



GIII Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research