5 Textile - Apparel Stocks to Buy on Splendid Industry Patterns

The Zacks Textile - Apparel industry participants are benefiting from reviving brick-and-mortar traffic and solid e-commerce trends. Robust digital ef...

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Players in the Zacks Textile – Apparel industry have been benefiting from strong e-commerce operations, given customers’ growing online inclination. That said, companies are seeing a revival in brick-and-mortar operations, with things opening up and curbs being lifted.



High SG&A expenses, especially due to increased freight costs, is a concern for many players. Nonetheless, efforts to boost store and digital operations together with robust brand enhancement endeavors keep PVH Corp. PVH, Ralph Lauren Corporation RL, Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, Hanesbrands Inc. HBI  and Under Armour, Inc. UAA well positioned for gains.



