These Were The Ten Biggest IPOs Of July 2021

The IPO market continues to impress with its remarkable performance that started in the second half of last year. As of mid-August, the traditional IPOs have raised $96.3 billion, an increase of over 150% from last year. Moreover, we have already seen almost 300 IPOs in 2021 so far, well above 2019s full-year tally of 218. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest IPOs of July 2021.

Ten Biggest IPOs Of July 2021

We have used the IPO valuation numbers to rank the ten biggest IPOs of July 2021. These are the ten biggest IPOs of July 2021:

Outbrain ($1.1 billion)

Founded in 2006, it is a recommendation platform that connects advertisers to open web consumers. The company went public on July 23 with an IPO price of $20. Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ:OB) shares remained more or less the same on the first trading day. Its shares are currently trading over $16.50, and are down almost 1% in the last one month. Outbrain is headquartered in New York .

Kaltura ($1.24 billion)

Founded in 2006, this company develops video SaaS solutions for enterprises of all industries. The company went public on July 21 with an IPO price of $10. Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) shares gained on their first trading day. Its shares are currently trading over $11.90, and are down more than 4% in the last one month. Kaltura is headquartered in New York.

MaxCyte ($1.3 billion)

Founded in 1998, this company develops and licenses cell-engineering technologies to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company went public on July 30 with an IPO price of $10. Its shares are currently trading over $15.30, and are up more than 10% in the last one month. MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ:MXCT) is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Md.

Couchbase ($1.4 billion)

Founded in 2011, it is a NoSQL vendor that makes Couchbase Server, which is an open-source document-oriented database for interactive applications. The company went public on July 21 with an IPO price of $24. Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) shares gained more than 20% on their first trading day. Its shares are currently trading over $36.30, and are down more than 3% in the last one month. Couchbase is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif.

CS Disco ($2.5 billion)

Founded in 2012, this legal technology company uses AI (artificial intelligence) and cloud computing to assist lawyers and legal teams. The company went public on July 21 with an IPO price of $32. The shares are currently trading over $54, and are down almost 1% in the last one month. CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Riskified ($3.3 billion)

Founded in 2012, this company makes eCommerce safe, accessible, and frictionless for companies. The company went public on July 28 with an IPO price of $21. Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) shares gained on their first trading day. Its shares are currently trading over $25.30, and are down more than 6% in the last one month. Riskified is headquartered in New York.

VTEX ($3.5 billion)

Founded in 2000, this company has developed a cloud-based eCommerce platform to assist companies future-proof their businesses, as well as free them from software updates. The company went public on July 23 with an IPO price of $19. VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) shares gained on their first trading day. Its shares are currently trading over $23.7, and are up more than 10% in the last one month. Vtex is headquartered in New York.

Duolingo ($3.7 billion)

Founded in 2011, it is a language-learning education platform that offers courses across nearly 40 distinct languages. The company went public on July 28 with an IPO price of $102. Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) shares gained more than 30% on their first trading day. The shares are currently trading over $159, and are up more than 27% in the last one month. Duolingo is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Blend Labs ($4 billion)

Founded in 2012, it is a digital lending platform that is seen as a leader in the mortgage tech industry. The company went public on July 16 with an IPO price of $18. Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) shares gained on their first trading day, but dropped in the following weeks. The shares are currently trading over $15.70, and are down more than 19% in the last one month. Blend is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif.

Robinhood ($32 billion)

Founded in 2013, it is a financial services platform that pioneered commission-free stock trading. The company went public on July 29 with an IPO price of $38. Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares lost 8% on their first trading day, but have since recovered. The shares are currently trading over $41.60, and are down more than 6% in the last one month. Robinhood is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif.