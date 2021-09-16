SAP's Rise With SAP Solution Leveraged by Capstone Mining

SAP SE’s SAP latest Rise with SAP solution is witnessing strong traction. The solution was recently leveraged by Canada-based Capstone Mining to overhaul its IT infrastructure and slash costs.

Capstone Mining is also planning to deploy SAP S/4HANA Cloud on Microsoft’s MSFT Azure cloud platform by the end of 2021. By implementing Rise with SAP, Capstone Mining will be able to seamlessly transition of SAP services across its mining operations. This will provide management with a complete and unified view of its entire operations, added SAP.

Rise with SAP is the company’s comprehensive business transformation as a service solution that helps enterprises simplify digital transformation in the cloud and achieve better business outcomes. The company launched the solution as a subscription service in January 2021.

The solution includes elements like SAP S/4HANA Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution and SAP’s Business Process Intelligence platform along with SAP Business Technology Platform consumption credits.

Rise with SAP also has embedded services and tools to offer access to products and services necessary for seamless transformation to SAP S/4HANA.

The solution witnessed addition of more than 250 new clients including the likes of Advanced Micro Devices, EBANX, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, The Great Eastern Shipping Co., Inchcape and National Basketball Association among others in the last reported quarter.

A Look at Growth Opportunities for SAP

Walldorf, Germany-based SAP is one of the largest independent software vendors in the world and the leading provider of ERP software. The company’s performance is benefitting from continued strength in its cloud business along with increasing demand for its Rise with SAP solution.

Per a Grand View Research report, the worldwide business software and services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.3% between 2021 and 2028. Spending on enterprise software is expected to pick up pace after being hit hard by the pandemic. The projections bode well for SAP.

The company’s cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors HXM solutions are also gaining steady traction. SAP’s SuccessFactors Human Experience management (HXM) solution exited 2020 with more than 900 customers. The SuccessFactors Employee Central solutions form the mainstay of the company’s HXM offerings. Continued momentum witnessed by Ariba and Fieldglass offerings is noteworthy.

Recently, SAP launched SAP Fioneer globally. SAP Fioneer is the company’s financial services joint venture established in association with Dediq GmbH. Fioneer is created to design solutions that cater to the evolving needs of banking and insurance industry participants, particularly in the areas of core insurance, core banking and financial services industry (FSI)-specific finance solutions.

The company’s latest offering from the SAP HANA family, S/4HANA is an extensive ERP solution, embedded with latest technologies like machine learning, AI and advanced analytics, which enables businesses to upgrade operations. The company considers Rise with SAP as an important catalyst for fueling the adoption of the company’s S/4HANA Cloud and Business Technology Platform.

In second-quarter 2021, the S/4HANA adoption increased 16% year over year to around 17,000 customers. The company introduces regular advances to SAP S/4HANA Cloud to attract new customers.

