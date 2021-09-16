Reasons to Retain Trane Technologies (TT) Stock For Now

Trane Technologies plc’s TT shares have gained 53.3% over the past year compared with 33% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. The industry it belongs to declined 25.8% in the said time frame. .

- Zacks

The company has an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. The company’s earnings for 2021 and 2022 are expected to improve 36.6% and 15.1% respectively, year over year.

Factors That Auger Well

Trane’s top line remains in good shape, driven by strength across all three segments, namely, Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific, which reported a respective year-over- year growth of 21%, 40% and 8% on a reported basis and 19%, 28% and 2% on an organic basis in the second quarter of 2021. The company remains focused on steps to increase revenue stream from parts, services, controls, used equipment and rentals.

Trane’s bottom line is benefiting from its improving business operating system and prudent investments. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income increased 34.6% and 39% year over year, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted operating margin increased a respective 180 basis points and 210 basis points.

Trane puts consistent efforts in rewarding its shareholders. During 2020, the company repurchased shares for $250 million and paid out dividends totaling $507.3 million. It repurchased shares for $750.1 million and $900.2 million, and paid out dividends totaling $15.8 and $41.4 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Such moves indicate Trane’s commitment toward boosting shareholders’ value and underline its confidence in its business.

Some Risks

Trane’s cash and cash equivalent of $2.9 billion at the end of second-quarter 2021 was well below the long-term debt level of $4.5 billion. This indicates that the company does not have enough cash to meet this debt burden. However, the cash level can meet the short-term debt of $475 million.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Trane currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader Business Services sector can also consider stocks like ManpowerGroup MAN, Equifax EFX and Genpact G, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for ManpowerGroup, Equifax and Genpact is pegged at 24.2%, 15.2% and 14.7%, respectively.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Genpact Limited (G): Free Stock Analysis Report



Trane Technologies plc (TT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research