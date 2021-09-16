Is OneMain Holdings (OMF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

OneMain Holdings (OMF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. OMF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.81 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.09. OMF's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.40 and as low as 5.71, with a median of 6.73, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that OMF has a P/CF ratio of 4.54. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. OMF's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.29. OMF's P/CF has been as high as 7.72 and as low as 4.40, with a median of 5.60, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in OneMain Holdings's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that OMF is an impressive value stock right now.

