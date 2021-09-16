Is Gerdau (GGB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

- Zacks

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Gerdau (GGB). GGB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

GGB is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GGB's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.33. GGB's PEG has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.42, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for GGB is its P/B ratio of 1.32. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.73. Over the past 12 months, GGB's P/B has been as high as 1.97 and as low as 1.06, with a median of 1.38.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GGB has a P/CF ratio of 4.36. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.19. Within the past 12 months, GGB's P/CF has been as high as 11.14 and as low as 4.19, with a median of 8.41.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Gerdau's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GGB looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research