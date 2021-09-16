Is Pool (POOL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Pool (POOL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

- Zacks

Pool is one of 261 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. POOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL's full-year earnings has moved 15.11% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that POOL has returned about 28.09% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 4.07%. This means that Pool is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, POOL is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.23% so far this year, so POOL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to POOL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pool Corporation (POOL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.