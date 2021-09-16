Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NXPI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 626 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXPI's full-year earnings has moved 8.28% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, NXPI has gained about 33.54% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 26.03%. As we can see, NXP Semiconductors N.V. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, NXPI belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.28% so far this year, meaning that NXPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on NXPI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

