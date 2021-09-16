Is Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Whiting Petroleum (WLL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Whiting Petroleum is one of 253 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. WLL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WLL's full-year earnings has moved 40.78% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, WLL has gained about 119.92% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 24.72% on average. This means that Whiting Petroleum is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, WLL is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 85.48% so far this year, so WLL is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on WLL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

