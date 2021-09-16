Deckers' (DECK) HOKA ONE ONE Brand is Poised Well for Growth

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK is quite focused on expanding its brand assortments, adding an innovative line of products and enhancing its omni-channel capabilities.



In a latest development, the company’s HOKA ONE ONE brand shared plans to release the Bondi X on the brand’s website and retailers nationwide on Oct 1. The latest Bondi X is designed to offer efficient and a propulsive ride to the original max-cushion road shoe. This version is a performance upgrade from the template familiarized by the original Bondi franchise.



The new Bondi X brings a signature HOKA carbon fiber plate to provide the technology's efficiency to all athletes apart from the competitive runners. This also has signature elements of the "HOKA ride" and is the lightest foam the brand has designed to date.



The Bondi X weighs in at 9.1 oz for a women's size 7 and 10.6 oz for a men's size 9, thus weighing quite light when it comes to an extended rocker for more acceleration. On combining with the unique Bondi cushioning and lines, the Bondi X carbon innovation looks to offer runners more energy-efficient movement via each stride.



Last month, Deckers’ HOKA ONE ONE brand collaborated with Engineered Garments to make a special edition Bondi L. The company tied up with this American- and Japanese-inspired street fashion label to boost its assortments. This collaboration features a new take on the Bondi L on the HOKA ONE ONE's original maximal-cushion road shoe including a leather upper and wide footbed for stability. The fresh Engineered Garments design, inspired by the theme of a formal running shoe, fuses well-constructed materials and distinguished patterns to create an advanced version of the classic Bondi.



Deckers is constantly experiencing immense strength in its HOKA ONE ONE brand. The label continues to build a customer base through a combination of product innovation and a disciplined marketing approach. During first-quarter fiscal 2022, HOKA ONE ONE brand’s net sales soared 95.5% year over year. Direct-to-consumer net sales also jumped 14.7%, primarily driven by the brand. Management is well on track to accomplish its long-term goals including making HOKA ONE ONE a $1-billion plus brand.

- Zacks

More Strengths

Deckers deepened its focus on product and marketing strategies that are more customer oriented. In this respect, the company continuously implemented customer relationship management software and concentrated on loyalty program. It is also expanding and innovating products, per the customer preferences. Management also looks to elevate UGG as a global lifestyle brand with diverse product offerings.



Resonating well with the changing trends, Deckers is constantly developing its e-commerce portal to capture incremental sales. The company made substantial investments in strengthening its online presence and improving shopping experience for customers. The presently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is focused on opening smaller concept omni-channel outlets and doing every possible bit to enrich its customers’ experience. Management targets building a direct-to-consumer business, representing 50% of the company’s total revenues.



This Goleta, CA-based company’s shares have rallied 25.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 17.8% growth.

Eye These Solid Picks Too

PVH Corp. PVH has a long-term earnings growth rate of 38.5% and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Crocs CROX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 15% and a Zacks Rank #2, presently.



Steven Madden SHOO presently has a Zacks Rank of 2 and a long-term earnings growth rate of 15%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK): Free Stock Analysis Report



PVH Corp. (PVH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research