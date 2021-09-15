Hedera Hashgraph Price Predictions Surge as HBAR Crypto Hits Record High

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hedera Hashgraph (CCC:HBAR-USD) is looking like the gift that keeps on giving with its recent growth. The DApp network has continued to impress investors with its gains, and right as you think it’s going to start trading sideways, it gets another healthy boost. Well today, the network’s HBAR coin is seeing an entirely new high, and buyers are storming exchanges to add it to their wallets. Hedera Hashgraph price predictions are aiming to show investors what the future holds for HBAR’s value.

Tomorrow is a major milestone for Hedera; Sept. 16 marks the two-year anniversary of the network’s open access. For the last two years, developers of the Hedera platform have allowed developers to build DApps from the ground up, and the HBAR coin has been the fuel to the project.

Well, the network’s getting a great birthday gift this week in the form of a new all-time high. The HBAR coin reached a high of nearly 57 cents this morning during the early hours of trading. Of course, there’s been lots of bullish momentum around HBAR as it approaches the two-year mark, especially as a general interest in altcoins and DeFi apps continues to pick up. The coin is seeing a trading volume increase to the tune of about 50% with these new highs as well.

Hedera Hashgraph Price Predictions: Can HBAR Continue to Grow Through 2021?

The $1 valuation is a milestone that investors are constantly eyeing around altcoins. These currencies often start out at just pennies in value — sometimes even a fraction of a penny. Hedera’s HBAR has been bouncing around between one and five cents since its inception two years ago.

But as it took off in March of the year, it’s come closer and closer to the major success of the full $1 valuation. Can it reach this high this year? Is it built to last? Let’s take a look at some Hedera Hashgraph price predictions and see what the analysts think:

Coinpedia is asking the same question today regarding whether HBAR is built to reach $1. The outlet says HBAR likely won’t reach $1 within 2021, but it can expect to see this level next year. 2022 highs, according to the outlet, could be as high as $4.20.

WalletInvestor is much less optimistic on HBAR. In its 12-month prediction, the outlet prices the coin at just 63 cents.

Gov Capital’s 12-month prediction suggests HBAR can, in fact, hit the $1 mark in the next year. The site prices the currency at $1.07 in September of 2022.

Digitalcoin’s long-term price prediction suggests HBAR won’t reach $1 for a long time. Its 2025 prediction forecasts HBAR only reaching $1.36 over the next four years.

