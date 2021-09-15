The Day That Everything Changed for Your Crypto Investments

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Today's the day — the day that everything changes for the better for your crypto portfolio.

Because in just a few hours, I am going to sit down with my colleague, good friend, and legendary Bitcoin investor Charlie Shrem at our first-ever Crypto Code Event, where we plan to tell you all about our proprietary system for picking the best cryptos in the market — a system that has produced a portfolio of cryptos with an average gain of 760%!

I hope to see you there. It's going to be fun, informative, and life changing.

But I’m not writing you today to tell you about the event itself. Rather, I’m writing to tell you why we are hosting the event.

It really all boils down to two things: Cryptos are going to redefine the world, and 99% of cryptos out there are awful investments.

I know. Those two realities seem antithetical to one another. But both are simultaneously true.

When talking about these two big ideas, I often ask folks to think back to 1999 and the emergence of the internet.

At the time, everyone was raving about how the internet was going redefine the world over the next two decades — and, indeed, it’s done just that. The internet has gone from this niche thing that techies were using, to a global ubiquity upon which trillion-dollar companies have been built.

In 2021, everyone uses the internet. All day. Every day. It’s become a utility as necessary to everyday life as water, or air.

The internet enthusiasts of the late 1990s were 100% correct on that front.

But, now, think back to all the companies that were popping up back in 1999.

Remember Boo.com? The high-end online fashion platform that was supposed to be Amazon before Amazon? It was founded in 1998, burned through $135 million in 2 years, and was eventually liquidated in mid-2000.

Or how about Webvan.com? That was an online grocery delivery company that went from being a $1.2 billion startup with 4,500 employees in the late 1990s to being liquidated in under two years.

Surely, you remember Pets.com? That was Chewy before Chewy — an online store for pet goods. The company ran these hilariously weird advertisements with a talking dog hand-puppet, and became a pop culture icon of sorts. Yet, it shut down in 2001.

Also: eToys.com. Napster. Beauty.com. Flooz. All promising internet startups that failed despite the internet taking over the world.

In other words, over 20 years ago, two seemingly counterintuitive realities existed when it came to the internet: The internet was destined to redefine the world and 99% of internet startups were awful investments.

The folks who understood these two realities — and knew how to invest in the right internet startups — have since become millionaires times over.

History is repeating itself in 2021.

The crypto boom of today looks and feels a lot like the dot-com boom of the 1990s. You have a world-changing technology, that promises to make an infinite number of processes significantly more efficient, and which is attracting enormous investment and media interest.

The same two realities that defined the dot-com boom of the late 1990s, will define the crypto boom of the 2020s.

That is, as we said earlier, cryptos are going to redefine the world and 99% of cryptos out there are awful investments.

Understanding these two realities — and investing only in the best cryptos — will be the difference between you becoming a crypto millionaire, and you losing all of your money in the crypto markets.

And that’s why tonight’s event is so important.

Because we are going to tell you exactly how to do that: Identify the top 1% of cryptos that will hog 99% of the value creation in the Crypto Revolution.

The secret? Our proprietary crypto grading system.

We'll talk more about that tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern, sharp.

I hope to see you there!

P.S. Time is running out!

Tonight, I will be hosting my special Crypto Code Event with the inimitable Charlie Shrem, a renowned crypto expert. If you haven’t signed up, you still have time. Just click here to get started.

We’re going to talk about a cryptocurrency system that is producing 760% gains on average. And you can be among the first to learn about “the Crypto Code” that could potentially change your life for the better.

Clear your schedule if you have to. This is an event you don’t want to miss!

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article

