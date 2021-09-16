Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $12.01, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.46%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TLRY as it approaches its next earnings report date.

TLRY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $785.29 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +69.57% and +166.34%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TLRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TLRY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

