Starbucks (SBUX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $114.67, marking a +0.03% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the coffee chain had lost 0.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.46%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SBUX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SBUX is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 98.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.3 billion, up 33.79% from the year-ago period.

SBUX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $29.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +177.78% and +24.19%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SBUX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. SBUX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SBUX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.27. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.67.

Investors should also note that SBUX has a PEG ratio of 2.94 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

