For Your Eyes Only: BenQ Eye Care Monitor GW2480T

The GW2480T is designed with students in mind, but it can give a health conscious boost to any work setup.

By
BenQ proves that all monitors aren’t created equal with its GW Series of eye care monitors.

BenQ
BenQ Eye Care Monitor GW2480T

The GW2480T is designed with students in mind, but it can give a health conscious boost to any work setup. The monitor features BenQ's Brightness Intelligence Technology (B.I. Tech), which automatically adjusts the monitor's brightness according to ambient light.

Source: BenQ

It also has Low Blue Light Technology that filters out harmful blue light to minimize the negative impact it has on eyes and even sleep patterns.

The GW2480T has an ergonomic design that can be adjusted by height, tilt, pivot, and swivel, thereby making it customizable for any user. Connecting to a laptop is simple- the GW2480T offers three connection ports, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and D-sub, offering a better viewing experience, no matter what the task.

Tamara Clarke

Written By

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

