For Your Eyes Only: BenQ Eye Care Monitor GW2480T

BenQ proves that all monitors aren’t created equal with its GW Series of eye care monitors.

BenQ BenQ Eye Care Monitor GW2480T

The GW2480T is designed with students in mind, but it can give a health conscious boost to any work setup. The monitor features BenQ's Brightness Intelligence Technology (B.I. Tech), which automatically adjusts the monitor's brightness according to ambient light.

Source: BenQ

It also has Low Blue Light Technology that filters out harmful blue light to minimize the negative impact it has on eyes and even sleep patterns.

The GW2480T has an ergonomic design that can be adjusted by height, tilt, pivot, and swivel, thereby making it customizable for any user. Connecting to a laptop is simple- the GW2480T offers three connection ports, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and D-sub, offering a better viewing experience, no matter what the task.

