Marketing

Sponsorships Beyond Sports Arenas

Send your marketing efforts back to school.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

You probably know that you can sponsor everything from sporting events to social gatherings, but did you know you can sponsor a college education?

Two enterprising New Jersey teens are offering themselves as promotional vehicles for companies willing to cough up the bucks to send them to college. Luke McCabe, 18, and Chris Barrett, 18, both from Haddonfield, hope to finance their college educations by becoming "spokesguys." The two will feature corporate logos on their clothing and cars as well as in their dorm rooms, and they'll host sponsored events on major college campuses.

"The idea started when we were out in California looking at colleges and realized how expensive they were," said Barrett. "Then we saw a commercial with Tiger Woods wearing a Nike hat and we thought, 'Hey, we could do that.' "

At press time, the two were finalizing a deal with Hotjobs.com. The cost of sponsorship is loosely based on the cost of their intended colleges, but the pair declined to provide hard numbers. Sponsorship isn't open to alcohol or tobacco companies, and the contract has a morals clause to keep sponsors' good names intact. McCabe says sponsors will be acknowledged on The Today Show, at the pair's Web siteand through an ongoing publicity campaign. "It's a great start for us, getting out in the real world," says Barrett, "and our parents like it. They think it's a really good idea."

Flash
No more sweeps? Some $27 billion in local TV advertising in the top 25 markets could be affected if Nielsen Media Research has its way and those areas switch from the traditional diary rating method to local peoplemeters, which record what's on TV by activating individual codes. Local network rates are expected to drop while cable rates will likely increase . . . Survey superhighway: According to figures compiled by industry newsletter Inside Research, more people are conducting market research online now than ever before. The amount spent on Net research by the top 29 market research companies had grown from $3.5 million in 1996 to $254.8 million in 2000. The Web's appeal? Lower costs, the ability to survey hard-to-reach respondents and, of course, speed.

 

Gwen Moran is president of Moran Marketing Associates, a marketing communications agency in Ocean, New Jersey, and founder of BoostYourBiz.com. Contact her at gwen@boostyourbiz.com.

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

The 2 Things About Marketing That Never Change

Marketing

There Is More to Growth-Hacking Than You Know

Marketing

How to Establish Marketing Authority in a Niche Industry