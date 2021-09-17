Bull of the Day: BJ's Wholesale (BJ)

Any day now, this market is going to get itself together and give us the sort of wide breadth, full out rally we deserve. Even with broad market averages hovering near their all-time highs, not many stocks have participated in the rally. Only 49% of stocks are trading above their 200-day moving averages. That means that plenty are being left behind.

Stocks with the highest chance of staying in bullish trends are those with strong earnings trends. Stocks which have consistently delivered on earnings reports and keep pushing those numbers higher are the ones that stand the test of time. One way to uncover stocks like these is to lean on the Zacks Rank. Stocks with favorable Zacks Ranks have the strongest earnings trends.

One such stock is today’s Bull of the Day, BJs Wholesale Club BJ. BJ's Wholesale Club operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app. As of June 30, 2021, it operated 221 warehouse clubs and 151 gas locations in 17 states.

Currently, BJs is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The reason for the favorable rank is the series of earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts following its last earnings report. The company delivered EPS of 82 cents versus expectations calling for 65 cents. That spurred a flurry of earnings estimate revisions. Over the last thirty days, seven analysts have come out and increased their estimates for the current year and next year. The bullish sentiment has increased the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $2.63 to $2.86 while next year’s number is up from $2.90 to $3.09.

