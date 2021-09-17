Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

- Zacks

Moelis & Company MC: This global independent investment bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.82%, compared with the industry average of 0.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.28%.

V.F. Corporation VFC: This company that together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.83%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.55%.

Hasbro, Inc. HAS: This global play and entertainment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.73%.

BRT Apartments Corp. BRT: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.42%, compared with the industry average of 2.81%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.85%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hasbro, Inc. (HAS): Free Stock Analysis Report



V.F. Corporation (VFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Moelis & Company (MC): Free Stock Analysis Report



BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research