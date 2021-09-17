Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 17th

MC, VFC, HAS, and BRT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on September 17, 2021.

By
Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

- Zacks

Moelis & Company MC: This global independent investment bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Moelis & Company Price and Consensus

Moelis & Company Price and Consensus

Moelis & Company price-consensus-chart | Moelis & Company Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.82%, compared with the industry average of 0.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.28%.

 

Moelis & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Moelis & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Moelis & Company dividend-yield-ttm | Moelis & Company Quote

 

V.F. Corporation VFC: This company that together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

 

V.F. Corporation Price and Consensus

V.F. Corporation Price and Consensus

V.F. Corporation price-consensus-chart | V.F. Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.83%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.55%.

 

V.F. Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

V.F. Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

V.F. Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | V.F. Corporation Quote

 

Hasbro, Inc. HAS: This global play and entertainment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Hasbro, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hasbro, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hasbro, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.73%.

 

Hasbro, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hasbro, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hasbro, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

 

BRT Apartments Corp. BRT: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.42%, compared with the industry average of 2.81%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.85%.

 

BRT Apartments Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BRT Apartments Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BRT Apartments Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.



