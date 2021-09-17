3 Best-Performing Dimensional Mutual Funds Worth Investing In

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine countries, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estates and commodity markets. As of Jun 30, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $660 billion of assets under management. For the past three decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 39 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional Fund Advisor mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio DFUSX fund aims to approximate the total investment return of the S&P 500 Index. The fund manager generally selects stocks from the S&P 500 Index and may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices. DFUSX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 18%.

Jed S. Fogdall is one of the fund managers of DFUSX since 2012.

DFA Tax-Managed U.S. Marketwide Value Portfolio II DFMVX seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. The Tax-Managed Value Portfolio achieves its objective by investing a significant part of its assets in the Tax-Managed U.S. Marketwide Value Series of DFA Investment Trust Company. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of American companies. DFMVX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 10.4%.

As of the end of July 2021, DFMVX held 1,067 issues, with 4.22% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DFA International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio DFSPX fund invests a major portion of its net assets in equity securities. It invests in companies associated with the developed market countries by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer's domicile country. DFSPX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 10.7%.

DFSPX has an expense ratio of 0.26% compared with the category average of 0.92%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Dimensional Investments mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

