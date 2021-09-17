Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 17th

SALM, CVLG, WLK, and TGH made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 17, 2021.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

- Zacks

Salem Media Group, Inc. SALM: This multimedia company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Salem Media Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This company that offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.53, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK: This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.94, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH: This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.67, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

