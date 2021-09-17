Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

Salem Media Group, Inc. SALM: This multimedia company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Salem Media Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This company that offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.9% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.53, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK: This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.94, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH: This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.67, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

