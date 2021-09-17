Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 17th
SALM, CVLG, WLK, and TGH made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 17, 2021.
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:
Salem Media Group, Inc. SALM: This multimedia company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Salem Media Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Salem Media Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Salem Media Group, Inc. Quote
Salem Media Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Salem Media Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Salem Media Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Salem Media Group, Inc. Quote
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This company that offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.9% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.53, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK: This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.94, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Westlake Chemical Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Westlake Chemical Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH: This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote
Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.67, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research