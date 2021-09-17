Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 17th
WLK, COLM, HCKT, and CRAI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on September 17, 2021.
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:
Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK: This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Westlake Chemical Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Westlake Chemical Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Columbia Sportswear Company COLM: This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus
Columbia Sportswear Company price-consensus-chart | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote
Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Columbia Sportswear Company peg-ratio-ttm | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote
The Hackett Group, Inc. HCKT: This company that operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
The Hackett Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Hackett Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Hackett Group, Inc. Quote
The Hackett Group has a PEG ratio of 1.05, compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The Hackett Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
The Hackett Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The Hackett Group, Inc. Quote
CRA International, Inc. CRAI: This consulting company that provides economic, financial and management consulting services carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.
CRA International, Inc. Price and Consensus
CRA International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CRA International, Inc. Quote
CRA International has a PEG ratio of 1.19, compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
CRA International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
CRA International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CRA International, Inc. Quote
