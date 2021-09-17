Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 17th

WLK, COLM, HCKT, and CRAI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on September 17, 2021.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

- Zacks

Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK: This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM: This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

The Hackett Group, Inc. HCKT: This company that operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

 

The Hackett Group has a PEG ratio of 1.05, compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

CRA International, Inc. CRAI: This consulting company that provides economic, financial and management consulting services carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

 

CRA International has a PEG ratio of 1.19, compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



