Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

- Zacks

Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK: This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM: This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Hackett Group, Inc. HCKT: This company that operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

The Hackett Group has a PEG ratio of 1.05, compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CRA International, Inc. CRAI: This consulting company that provides economic, financial and management consulting services carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

CRA International has a PEG ratio of 1.19, compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.