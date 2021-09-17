These Are The Ten Top Polkadot Based Cryptocurrencies

As the Ethereum ecosystem gets more crowded and expensive, developers continue their search for an alternative ecosystem. One such ecosystem that has gained popularity in recent times is Polkadot, which is a decentralized ecosystem connecting the whole network of different blockchains. It is basically an open-source sharding multichain protocol that supports the cross-chain transfer of assets. Such a feature of Polkadot makes different blockchains interoperable with each other. Let’s take a look at the ten top Polkadot based cryptocurrencies.

We have used the market cap from coinmarketcap.com (as of September 16) to come up with the ten top Polkadot based cryptocurrencies. Following are the ten top Polkadot based cryptocurrencies:

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN; $485 million)

Founded in 2017, it enables users to realize the value of their data, as well as monetize it through the use of ERC-20 based datatokens. Its native token OCEAN is helpful in community governance, as well as staking on data. OCEAN has gained more than 5% in the past seven days, and is currently trading at $0.7909. It has an all-time high of $1.94 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01365 (August 2019).

Celer Network (CELR; $656 million)

Founded in 2018, it is a layer-2 scaling solution that offers off-chain transactions handling. CELR holders give tokens for liquidity and get rewards for doing so. CELR has gained more than 80% in the past seven days, and is currently trading at $0.1114. It has an all-time high of $0.123 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001014 (March 2020).

renBTC (RENBTC; $727 million)

It is an ERC-20 token whose value is pegged to Bitcoin. renBTC is not a synthetic token, and doesn’t depend on liquidation mechanisms to ensure its value remains pegged to Bitcoin value. RENBTC has gained more than 3% in the past seven days, and is currently trading at $47,453.45. It has an all-time high of $64,734.04 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $9,011.76 (July 2020).

Ankr (ANKR; $732 million)

Founded in 2017, Ankr uses shared resources to offer easy and affordable blockchain node hosting solutions. Basically, it uses idle computing power from devices and data centers to offer a new blockchain solution. ANKR has lost more than 4% in the past seven days, and is currently trading at $0.09566. It has an all-time high of $0.2252 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0007108 (March 2020).

Ontology (ONT; $863 million)

Launched in 2018, it is an open source blockchain that specializes in digital identity and data. ONT started as a NEP-5 token on the NEO blockchain. ONT has lost almost 1% in the past seven days, and is currently trading at $0.9782. It has an all-time high of $10.00 (May 2018) and an all-time low of $0.225 (March 2020).

0x (ZRX; $912 million)

Founded in 2016, it is an infrastructure protocol that enables users to trade ERC20 tokens and other assets. The platform is powered by an ERC20 utility token, called ZRX. ZRX has gained more than 3% in the past seven days, and is currently trading at $1.08. It has an all-time high of $2.53 (Jan 2018) and an all-time low of $0.104 (August 2017).

Ren (REN; $987 million)

Founded in 2017, this open protocol offers interoperability and liquidity between different blockchain platforms. Its native token REN works as a bond for the running nodes that power RenVM. REN has gained more than 18% in the past seven days, and is currently trading at $0.9629. It has an all-time high of $1.83 (Feb 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01539 (Nov 2018).

Kusama (KSM; $3,361 million)

Kusama refers to itself as “Polkadot's wild cousin." It is an experimental blockchain platform that offers interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama has been developed by the same team that developed Polkadot. KSM has lost more than 2% in the past seven days, and is currently trading at $392.14. It has an all-time high of $623.75 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.9143 (Jan 2020).

Chainlink (LINK; $13,294 million)

Founded in 2017, it enables blockchains to securely interact with external data feeds. Chainlink was among the first networks to enable integration of off-chain data into smart contracts. LINK has gained more than 1% in the past seven days, and is currently trading at $28.40. It has an all-time high of $52.88 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1263 (September 2017).

Polkadot (DOT; $34,631 million)

This protocol connects public and private chains, permissionless networks, as well as oracles and future technologies. Its native token DOT offers network governance and operations, as well as creates parachains. DOT has gained more than 8% in the past seven days, and is currently trading at $34.39. It has an all-time high of $49.69 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $2.69 (August 2020).