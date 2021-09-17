NASA Awards SpaceX, Blue Origin, And 3 Other Companies $ 146 Million In Contracts To Go To The Moon

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as NASA , announced this week the award of five contracts for $ 146 million to US companies, including Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin , to design lunar landers.

NASA Concepto artístico de un astronauta de la misión Artemis bajando en la Luna.

As reported by Forbes , these private companies will work over the next 15 months on various projects for the development of the Artemis program to ensure the return of humanity to the Moon in 2024.

Contracts are well distributed, according to the statement from NASA:

SpaceX received $ 9.4 million

Blue Origin made 25.6 million

Dynetics was awarded 40.8 million

Lockheed Martin to take 35.2 million

Northrop Grumman to accept $ 34.8 million

The idea is that the five companies develop sustainable models of landing modules to regularly transport astronauts to the Moon. Much of what is designed for Earth's satellite will apply to future missions to Mars.

Last April, NASA awarded SpaceX a contract for $ 2.89 billion to fly astronauts to the moon, a decision that has been questioned and debated by Blue Origin, who also competed for that contract.