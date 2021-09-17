New Strong Buy Stocks for September 17th
CMC, NETI, RS, WLK, and SALM have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on September 17, 2021.
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Commercial Metals Company CMC: This manufacturer, recycler, and fabricator of steel and metal products, and related materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus
Eneti Inc. NETI: This provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Eneti Inc. Price and Consensus
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS: This metals service center company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK: This manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
Salem Media Group, Inc. SALM: This multimedia company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Salem Media Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
