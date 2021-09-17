Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

This is Why Eastman Chemical (EMN) is a Great Dividend Stock

Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Eastman Chemical (EMN) have wh...

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

- Zacks

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Eastman Chemical in Focus

Headquartered in Kingsport, Eastman Chemical (EMN) is a Basic Materials stock that has seen a price change of 4.67% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.69 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.63%. In comparison, the Chemical - Diversified industry's yield is 1.53%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.39%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.76 is up 3.4% from last year. Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 8.46%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Eastman Chemical's current payout ratio is 35%. This means it paid out 35% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for EMN for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $9.20 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 49.59%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, EMN is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

More About Stocks

Stocks

Stocks Cut Losses Amid Mixed Economic Data

Jim Giaquinto

Stocks

Should You Buy Sea Ltd. on the Dip?

Stocks

Should You Buy the Dip in Apple?

Aditi Ganguly

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

5 Ways to Build a Powerful Personal Brand

Samuel Leeds

Samuel Leeds

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

The entrepreneurial ecosystem in Spain is increasingly consolidated, according to South Summit and IE University

Entrepreneur en Español
Healthy Foods

How to Create a Lasting Trend in the Food Industry

Beryl Stafford

Beryl Stafford

Read More