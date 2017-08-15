Tips to create a good slogan

Within the marketing tools, the slogan is one of the most powerful, as it helps to increase the levels of recall in consumers and differentiate yourself from the competition.

Nike

Its origin comes from a Scottish Gaelic word that means " battle cry ".

For a slogan to be successful, you must be clear that it will represent a constant reminder of what your business does . The success of a slogan is seen when customers or prospects repeat it over and over again.

A good slogan must contain a maximum of eight words, must clearly identify the product or service, and highlight the benefits that make it special. It is a phrase that captures, defines and synthesizes in a few words the conceptual idea of your product or service.

Here are some tips when thinking about your new slogan:

Highlight your properties compared to the competition

Think about what are the elements that the products or services of the competition do not have? and create a phrase that represents it.

Original and concise

Use metaphors, images, rhymes, rhythms and other elements to create a slogan that is hard to forget.

A good resource is word games. You can also use popular phrases and give them a twist, to adapt them to your product.

Consider that from a marketing point of view, a long slogan does not generate the desired impact, because it increases its linguistic and syntactic complexity. Therefore, if it is not short and memorable, it is not a slogan.

Make the brand rhyme with the slogan

It is a technique that has been very successful, it is called an “incorporated brand” rhyme, and it consists in that the product brand rhymes with the phrase.

The brand as an implicit concept

In this case, the slogan goes "without an incorporated brand" and is implicit in the brand. A good example is: Breakfast of Champions (Kellog's Corn Flakes)

Summarize what the brand does

"If it's Bayer, it's good" is a slogan that represents exactly what the brand does and even describes the target benefit that is promised.

Do not forget that to develop a successful slogan you must have extensive knowledge of the business you want to promote, handle the advertising language well and the direction in which you move.

Check out the competition and other great catchphrases that will better help you create your own.