Post your advertising wish list and wait for companies to respond with ad price quotes.

April 1, 2001 1 min read

You want to buy advertising place-but why pay full price? OneMediaPlace exists to let businesses publish their advertising wish lists and then sit back and get proposals from media outlets. The site can deliver proposals from a wide range of media, including print, broadcast, online and even billboards. At a recent look, more than 3,500 sellers of advertising space were participating in the program. This tool just might let you reach the markets you crave at a price you can afford.