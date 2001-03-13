Expanding Your E-Commerce Site Through Registration

Once you've got your e-commerce site up and running, what's next?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How do you go beyond the basics of an e-commerce site? Here are some features to consider adding to your online catalog:

  • Registration system. This is where your visitors sign up to become "members" at your site. Make registration simple and give tangible benefits for registering such as product samples or discounts. Tie your registration system into your e-commerce system so that once a person registers and logs into the site, the system remembers them when they return, offering them more personalized marketing messages.
  • Member profiles. Let members create their own profiles where they specify their preferences or build one automatically based on the items they purchase. Next time they shop, tie this database into your e-commerce system to show their favorite products first, or offer them a discount on a product they purchased months ago. Once you have their profile, you can recommend products such as shampoo and conditioner when you know their hair type.

These are only a few interactive ways you can make the most of your online catalog.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market