BBVA promises extra points to compensate for the failure of its app

On Thursday, September 16, BBVA users again reported failures in the mobile application service after the generalized failures of the previous weekend.

Falla last Sunday

Less than a week ago, specifically last Sunday between 1:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., members of the BBVA bank, formerly known as Bancomer, reported through social networks that the mobile application and ATMs did not they had a service to carry out banking procedures.

This event was trend # 1 nationwide by Twitter, as the bank has just over 24 million users in the national territory, of which more than half are 100% digital users, that is, they have opened an account and that its procedures have been carried out by technological means.

Possible millionaire fine

The National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) asked BBVA to report the failure that occurred last Sunday. According to an investigation carried out by El Sol de México, it appears that the bank will be forced to pay a penalty of up to 12 million pesos. The rationale for this amount is that it did not have an alternate server that came into operation during the failure and that the bank failed to restore service in less than 60 minutes.

It would not be the first time that an entity of such magnitude has been forced to pay a fine for failures in its service. Well, on October 9 of last year, the CNBV sanctioned the Mexican Stock Exchange for interrupting its operation around 11:00 in the morning and not resuming it until the next day.

BBVA fails again

This Thursday night, BBVA users again reported failures in the bank's mobile app, which made it impossible for them to make bank transfers.

According to the newspaper Milenio , said defect in the functioning represented a headache for millions of Mexicans, since it occurred one day after the fortnight and in the middle of a holiday. Like the previous time, the bank ensures that it is already working on it to solve any damage and prevent it from happening again.

Extra points to make up

This Friday, BBVA announced via Twitter that it regretted the failure of September 12. "We know we gave you a bad Sunday. We want to make it up to you."

To compensate for the failure, all the purchases you make on Sunday, September 19 with your credit or debit cards, will be automatically applied to your account:

Accumulate double Points on all your purchases of the day using a physical credit card

on all your purchases of the day using a physical credit card Accumulate triple Points on all your purchases of the day using a digital credit card

The accumulation of Points applies to purchases in a single exhibition and purchases for months without interest.