If You’re Not Invested in Cryptos Today, You’re Behind the Eight Ball

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

InvestorPlace Media - InvestorPlace

I’m looking at my crypto dashboard right now, and when you sit back and really look at some of the enormous returns that cryptocurrencies have offered steadfast investors, it’s truly remarkable.

I mean, you have Solana ( SOL-USD ), the Layer 1 blockchain platform that just burst onto the scene in 2021. It’s up 8,750% this year alone…

Then there’s Polygon ( MATIC-USD ), famous for its hyperefficient “sidechains.” That token is up 7,705% in 2021.

There’s also Axie Infinity ( AXS-USD ) and Telcoin ( TEL-USD ), both of whom are up more than 10,000% this year. And Fantom ( FTM-USD ), up 8,377%. And Terra ( LUNA-USD ), up 5,561%. And Harmony ( ONE-USD ), up 4,076%.

The list goes on and on. About 25 cryptocurrencies have risen by more than 1,000% in value in 2021 alone.

Which is why I really hope you didn’t miss last night’s event — the Crypto Code Event, where I sat down with legendary Bitcoin investor Charlie Shrem to show you the secret system that we’ve created to help you snag your share of these life-changing investments.

Source: InvestorPlace Media

Because, folks, you are not going to see returns like this in the stock market. You just aren’t.

While 25 cryptos have risen more than 1,000% in value in 2021, only two stocks have done the same: Destination XL Group ( DXLG ) and AMC Entertainment ( AMC ).

Twenty-five to two…

That’s a huge difference. And it’s even more shocking when you consider that the crypto screener I ran included about 6,600 cryptos, while the stock screener I ran included about 8,300 stocks.

In other words, 25 out of 6,600 cryptos have risen more than 1,000% in value in 2021, or about 0.4% of all cryptos. Meanwhile, two out of 8,300 stocks have done the same, or about 0.02%.

That’s a 20X difference.

Now, would you rather invest in a market where you have a 0.4% chance of generating 1,000%-plus returns, or a 0.02% chance?

Of course, we would all take the 0.4% odds, and that’s why we should all be invested in the cryptocurrency markets.

Yes. Cryptos are volatile. They can go through long periods of being “dead money.” But guess what? They’ve been the best performing asset class over the past 10 years, and when they decide to soar, they make millionaires overnight.

They produce returns you simply will not see in the stock market.

And they will continue to do so, because the blockchain technology underlying cryptocurrencies is the most profound technological innovation since the internet — and, yes, it will change the world over the next 20 years much in the same way the internet has changed the world over the past 20 years.

The internet has given birth to 5 different TRILLION-dollar companies: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Facebook.

We believe blockchain will birth at least that many trillion-dollar projects, if not more. Right now, there are none. And the whole market is worth just $2 trillion, so the runway ahead is very long.

Please don’t miss the boat on this one. Lots of us are kicking ourselves in the butt for not investing in Bitcoin back in 2012. But don’t do that. Because this rocket-ship rally is still in its first few innings, and there’s still a lot of money to be made if you join the party today.

If you want in, click here . My good friend Charlie and I will show you the keys to scoring big returns in this soaring market.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post If You’re Not Invested in Cryptos Today, You’re Behind the Eight Ball appeared first on InvestorPlace.