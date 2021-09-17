Southern Copper (SCCO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southern Copper (SCCO) closed at $58.51, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the miner had lost 2.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 5.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SCCO as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SCCO is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 67.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.7 billion, up 27.01% from the prior-year quarter.

SCCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $10.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +122.17% and +37.36%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SCCO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.56% lower within the past month. SCCO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, SCCO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.56.

Also, we should mention that SCCO has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Non Ferrous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research