GrowGeneration (GRWG) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GrowGeneration (GRWG) closed at $26.97, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GRWG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, up 83.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $123.1 million, up 123.78% from the year-ago period.

GRWG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $471.71 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +318.18% and +143.95%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GRWG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GRWG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, GRWG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 58.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.51.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

