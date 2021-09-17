What Is the Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Crypto and Where Can You Buy It?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Non-fungible token (NFT) creators are continuing to think further outside of the box with each new project that comes along. On of the biggest innovators within the space in terms of how to blend crypto and NFTs is Smooth Love Potion (CCC:SLP-USD). The SLP token is one of the biggest alt-cryptos right now, capitalizing on the NFT trend with a product not offered anywhere else. Given the network’s interactive model and potentially lucrative value, there’s no wonder investors are seeking out where to buy their own Smooth Love Potion (SLP) crypto.

To understand Smooth Love Potion, you must first know what Axie Infinity (CCC:AXS-USD) is. Axie Infinity is an online, arena-combat style game in which users collect and trade creatures called “Axies” with which they can fight other players. What’s so interesting about the game is that it is NFT-based, allowing users to have completely unique items with which to play.

Each Axie is its own NFT, making it entirely unique to the player who owns it. These Axies are exchanged on a market using AXS tokens. These Axies are the lifeblood of the game; players train them for battle while doing other activities such as treasure hunting. As the Axies train, users earn SLP tokens.

How Does the Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Crypto Factor Into the Axie Infinity Network?

The Smooth Love Potion (SLP) crypto exists in lieu of traditional experience points. SLP has real-world value, and it’s a tradable asset. It’s also a big driver of the Axie Infinity community by allowing users to mint unique NFTs to trade. Using SLP, users can “breed” their Axies up to seven times apiece, each time creating a token that’s more unique than the last. These NFTs can then be used or bought and sold for profit on the marketplace.

Since SLP is an in-game reward, users can generate it for free just by playing the game. Since the amount of SLP required to breed Axies scales with each new token minted, it often becomes a grind to secure enough SLP to breed new Axies. Thus, there is a market for selling SLP for users who don’t have the time for all of that work.

The market for SLP tokens is a demanding one; more than $100 million in trading volume occurred in just the last 24 hours. And with the low price of 8 cents, it’s easy to scoop up a lot of SLP to hold onto. Investors who want their own SLP to invest in have a number of options to tap into. Most popularly, the token sees trading on Binance (CCC: BNB-USD ), the largest crypto exchange. However, investors can turn also to exchanges like Gemini, KuCoin and Gate.io to buy their own SLP.

