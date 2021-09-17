Horizen Price Predictions: How High Can a Coinbase Listing Take the ZEN Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Today, one of the cryptocurrencies in focus for investors is Horizen (CCC: ZEN-USD ). Indeed, the ZEN crypto is one that has surged approximately 20% over the past week on the back of a major catalyst. This has led many investors to reconsider the expert Horizen price predictions swirling around this cryptocurrency.

Just what is that catalyst?

Well, ZEN was listed on Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ) Pro this week. On Sept. 15, it was announced that ZEN would be among the newest additions to this popular crypto trading platform.

As we have seen with previous listings on Coinbase, historically, these coins and tokens do well immediately following said listing. On average, it is estimated that cryptos appreciate roughly 91% in the five days following a Coinbase listing. This “Coinbase effect” appears to be real, and could be a huge driver for ZEN from here.

However, considering the fact this crypto is “only” up 20% over the past week, perhaps there’s more room for the ZEN crypto to run.

Let’s take a look at what the experts think.

Horizen Price Predictions

At the time of writing, ZEN currently trades at $96.41.

WalletInvestor puts forward a 1-year and 5-year price target of $160.75 and $480.15, respectively for ZEN.

CryptoNewZ thinks ZEN should trade at a minimum price of $100 this year. By 2025, this site suggests a price target of $168 is likely to be hit.

DigitalCoinPrice thinks a 2021, 2025, and 2028 price target of $141.62, $280.23, and $436.64, respectively, is likely for ZEN.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

