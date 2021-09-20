HCL Technologies And Cricket Australia Concludes TechJam 2021

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL), alongside Cricket Australia (CA) as its official digital transformation partner, announced the winners of the 2021 TechJam #InspiredByHCL, who will be awarded from a $40,000 prize pool.

Unsplash

TechJam is a global collaboration platform to crowdsource technology-led solutions that push the boundaries of innovation in cricket and inspire exceptional experiences for the Australian and global cricket community.

HCL and CA collaborated with Microsoft to support participants with Azure as a platform sandbox while leveraging technology as a means to unite and encourage the passion for cricket.

The HCL-Cricket Australia TechJam winner is Cricket Carnival for breaking down the complex game into its basic elements and using local initiatives to rejuvenate people's engagement with the game. First runner-up is Ludimos for making learning cricket a fun and interactive experience while boosting coaching efficiency by using the world’s first AI-powered video analysis platform with smart coaching tools, and tracking tools with online access to top coaches and second runner-up is Crickey Cricket for creating a unique fan experience by combining blockchain and non-fungible tokens as collectibles, data analytics, and modeling.

Challenge Track Winners are Spolib for creating a digital marketplace to connect athletes and coaches in a structured, trusted and always available manner, Switch n Swift for designing a prototype of a system that will automatically cover the entire field whenever it rains, AI-driven video analytics for player performance tracking for using an AI-based approach to correlate outcomes like batting effectiveness, timing, and stroke quality, to measurable technical inputs such as body posture, foot movement, balance, and weight transfer and Cricket Answers for self-service data analytics for demonstrating how taking best of breed technologies will enable, empower and engage cricket fans.

Finalists presented live via tele-pitch to a panel of experts and industry leaders from HCL, Cricket Australia, Microsoft, and other eminent institutions and industry partners, such as the State Government of Victoria, the University of Cambridge, and Macquarie University.

“Focusing on how digital solutions can help us to truly understand and engage the cricket community is integral to creating memorable experiences and ramping up game performance,” mentioned Mike Osborne, general manager of technology, Cricket Australia. “We’re thrilled to see how data-led insights and digital methodologies can act as a multiplier of fans’, community’s and players’ love of the game.”

“The HCL and Cricket Australia partnership has magnified opportunities for technology to play a more pivotal role in enhancing Cricket nationally and globally,” said Michael Horton, executive vice president and country manager, Australia and New Zealand, HCL Technologies. “We look forward to continuing to exemplify how digital transformation can uplift fan engagement and player performance in exciting new ways through our collaborative efforts.”

The winning solutions have the potential to be implemented into Cricket Australia’s ecosystem, fast-tracking technology’s impact on the sport, the platform said.

The TechJam demonstrates innovative digital solutions that are crucial to advancing the game of Cricket for its fans, players, or community engagement, the establishment further stated.