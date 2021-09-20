This Entrepreneur Guides Aspiring Business Leaders On How To Give Their Best To the Industry

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"To succeed, you have to reinvent yourselves and adapt to changing trends," says Aron Marquez. Entrepreneurship is not as easy as it seems, and you can get lost during the course of its journey if not treated properly. The beginning stages are crucial which decides the future of the business according to Aron Marquez who has excelled in this space unbelievably. One of the most important points that entrepreneurs should keep in mind is the delegating and managing part, which is helps to push the business to the next level. You should mold yourself into the business leader’s mindset to enhance your career to a great extent. Aron Marquez has been in business and knows what works and what doesn't in a much better way as he has spent his growing up years going through a lot, facing challenges to emerge as a fine entrepreneur of present time.



One of the most important requisites of running your own business is that you need to be an exceptional people manager, says this graduate from the University of Oklahoma. "There are lots of difficulties you might face during the course of running your business and a dozen conflicts are bound to arise, but you have to train your team well to tackle all challenges that might spring up and match their thinking to resolve various issues," says Aron Marquez, who knows the workings of the business space in and out as he has spent a considerable amount of time figuring out what works well for running a business profitably, having aced in it amazingly.



As an entrepreneur you have to wear multiple hats and even be a part of the team in various tasks even though you might be the founder of the company. This success mantra if followed diligently can take you places and this has been proved by the man himself who has done exceedingly well in his professional endeavors till date. Having started his career with Nabor industries, becoming the district manager in no time to start his own company St Andrews Royalties, LLC and Wildcat Oil Tools, LLC, which has grown incredibly from a single location and product line to an international oil field services and technology company. The company has spread its wings across the US, South America and Middle East.



He is also the co-founder of Flecha Azul Tequila which has associated itself with the nation’s largest distributor, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, who approached them for a tie-up. Furthermore, he is also the co-founder of Ombré which is a men's wellness brand. Aron Marquez is also the CEO of Black Quail Apparel LLC, which manufactures and sells premium golfing and leisure apparel. Apart from holding esteemed positions in these companies, he is also on the First Tee of West Texas Board and has formerly served on the Midland Community Hospital Advisors Board, the Midland YMCA Board, and the United Way of Odessa Board. The list of accomplishments is endless as he has established himself well in the entrepreneurial arena and is racing ahead at a fast pace to attain more success with his future endeavors which are lined up next.