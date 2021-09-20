The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, UnitedHealth, Medtronic, Starbucks and Caterpillar

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 20, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, Medtronic plc MDT, Starbucks Corporation SBUX and Caterpillar Inc. CAT.

- Zacks

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, UnitedHealthcare and Medtronic

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, and Medtronic. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Shares of Alphabet have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+96% vs. +38.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company's focus on innovation, strategic acquisitions and Android OS will continue to generate strong cash flow.

Alphabet's deepening focus on the wearables category as well as the home automation space remains a major tailwind. Its expanding data centers will likely bolster its presence in the cloud space. Growing litigation issues, increasing expenses, as well as currency fluctuations that stress Alphabet's margins are some of the major headwinds though.

(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>> )

UnitedHealth shares have gained +16.7% in the last six months against the Zacks Medical Insurance industry's gain of +10.8%. The Zacks analyst acknowledges that UnitedHealth's continued strong growth at Optum and UnitedHealthcare segments have been driving revenues.

The company's revenue momentum is likely to continue in the quarters ahead on the back of a strong market position as well as new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. Continuous business investments indicate a sturdy balance sheet. This also helps UnitedHealth pay dividends to shareholders. Sluggishness in the international business, however, continues to weigh on the margins.

(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>> )

Shares of Medtronic have gained +5.6% in the past three months against the Zacks Medical Products industry's gain of +4.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that all of the company's major business groups have been contributing to consistent revenue growth.

Medtronic's first-quarter fiscal 2022 results reflected a strong recovery from the impact of the pandemic, with most of the businesses finishing at or above pre-pandemic levels. Unfavorable currency movement and global economic uncertainties are major headwinds for the company though. Stiff competition from other major industry players is another major cause of concern.

(You can read the full research report on Medtronic here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Starbucks Corp. and Caterpillar.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Medtronic PLC (MDT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research