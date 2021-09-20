Put-Write ETF (PUTW) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy ETF PUTW on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of PUTW are up approximately 28.3% from their 52-week low of $25.81/share.

- Zacks

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

PUTW in Focus

The underlying CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Index is designed to sell a sequence of one-month, at-the-money, S&P 500 Index puts and invest cash at one- and three-month Treasury Bill rates. The expense ratio is 0.44%.

Why the move?

Wall Street ended on a negative note last week just the week before that, strengthening the worth of the adage that September is historically the worst month of the year for stocks. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite lost about 0.6%, 0.07% and 0.5%, respectively. The S&P 500 is on its way toward its first monthly decline since January. The Russell 2000 only added 0.42% last week. No wonder, defensive ETFs like PUTW soared last week.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 23.50. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.





Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy ETF (PUTW): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research