Unicorns and ecosystem leaders to meet at the ASEM Entrepreneurs Summit 2021

As a way of celebration and recognition for the women and men who bet on formality and who through their companies generate more than 70% of the formal jobs in the country, the development of innovative projects, the attraction of investment and economic competitiveness of Mexico, the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM) will hold the fourth edition of its Entrepreneurs Summit, on September 29 and 30, which will be free with registration at cumbre.asem.mx .

“Entrepreneurs are heroes who make things happen and, together with their collaborators, they have positioned themselves as the fundamental engine for economic activity to continue despite the difficulties and moments of uncertainty that companies have gone through. ”, Says Jorge Corral, executive director of ASEM.

The event will bring together unicorns (entrepreneurs who have reached a valuation of one billion dollars or more), intrapreneurs of innovative companies, opinion leaders, representatives of academia and the media. We will add different voices and views around the challenges and current affairs of entrepreneurship in Mexico.

According to Juana Ramírez, President of the ASEM Board of Directors: “The Summit seeks to make visible the enormous role of entrepreneurs in the economy, their capacity for resilience and reinvention during the pandemic and to highlight that, in the economic reactivation stage, the The country needs entrepreneurs to do well, because they know that the success of their companies is not only measured by their profitability, competitiveness and sustainability, but also by the ability to positively impact the well-being of society ”.

The ASEM Entrepreneurs Summit 2021 has the support of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, WeWork and Fintech Clara, among other partners. Some of the most outstanding activities will be:

For ASEM it is significant to bring together the so-called “unicorns” in the same place, because they are an inspiration for companies to continue growing, promote their technological transformation and attract investment. The panel will share the stories, challenges and challenges behind the entrepreneurs who made these companies possible, as well as their perspective on current investment opportunities in Mexico and Latin America, among other topics. Founders and CEOs of companies such as Kavak, Bitso, Clip, Cornershop and She Works attend. Panel “The adventure of working with entrepreneurs”. The history of companies could hardly be told without the participation of their work teams, therefore this panel will bring together prominent intra-entrepreneurs who have accompanied the founders in the growth of their businesses and who lead key areas such as: technology, resources human, operations, among others. Representatives from Kidzania, Jüsto and BlueMessaging, Synapbox, among others, attend.

At the end of the event, the Entrepreneurial Impulse award will be awarded, the highest distinction awarded by the association in recognition of people and institutions that, through their projects and initiatives, have contributed to the development of entrepreneurship and Mexico.

The fourth edition of the ASEM 2021 Entrepreneurs Summit will be broadcast in digital format, on September 29 and 30 from 6:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) to 7:45 p.m., for both dates. All activities will be free to access.