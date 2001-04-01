Commentary and research on business from The Wharton School

April 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

This is the kind of Web site that ought to make us applaud: It's packed with brilliant, insightful commentary and research on business by first -rate professors at the University of Pennsylvania's The Wharton School -and it's free. The site is constructed around various themes: "Finance and Investment," "Managing Technology," Insurance and Pensions," "Innovation and Entrepreneurship" and more. Click the tabs that grab your fancy, and zero in on your interest areas. Knowledge@Wharton is a genuine Web gem.