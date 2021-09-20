Pfizer goes for authorization to vaccinate children from 5 to 11 years old
The pharmacist asserted that her immunization is safe for young children.
Pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday that they will seek authorization for the emergency use of their vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 in the United States, Europe and elsewhere as soon as possible.
According to the Reuters agency, both companies assured that their vaccine induced a solid response in children aged 5 to 11 years in their Phase II / III clinical trial that coincided with what they had previously observed in people aged 16 to 25 years.
"Since July, pediatric Covid-19 cases have increased by approximately 240% in the United States, underscoring the need for public health vaccination," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a press release. .
"The results of these trials provide a solid basis for seeking authorization for our vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and we plan to send them to the FDA and other regulators as a matter of urgency."
The urgency of vaccination has increased due to hospitalizations and deaths caused by the Delta variant of COVID-19 , which, according to various studies, has shown signs of being more harmful in children.
Pfizer's vaccine is around 95% effective in adults, but the drugmaker has already said that immunity wanes a few months after the second dose. The FDA is expected to authorize a third booster dose in older adults and people at risk this week.