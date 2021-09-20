Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Pfizer goes for authorization to vaccinate children from 5 to 11 years old

The pharmacist asserted that her immunization is safe for young children.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday that they will seek authorization for the emergency use of their vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 in the United States, Europe and elsewhere as soon as possible.

Depositphotos.com

According to the Reuters agency, both companies assured that their vaccine induced a solid response in children aged 5 to 11 years in their Phase II / III clinical trial that coincided with what they had previously observed in people aged 16 to 25 years.

"Since July, pediatric Covid-19 cases have increased by approximately 240% in the United States, underscoring the need for public health vaccination," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a press release. .

"The results of these trials provide a solid basis for seeking authorization for our vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and we plan to send them to the FDA and other regulators as a matter of urgency."

The urgency of vaccination has increased due to hospitalizations and deaths caused by the Delta variant of COVID-19 , which, according to various studies, has shown signs of being more harmful in children.

Pfizer's vaccine is around 95% effective in adults, but the drugmaker has already said that immunity wanes a few months after the second dose. The FDA is expected to authorize a third booster dose in older adults and people at risk this week.

More About Vaccines

Coronavirus

WHO gives date for the end of the Covid pandemic, but Bill Gates says he has the 'only solution' to end the crisis

Entrepreneur en Español
Coronavirus

CDMX vaccination, what you should know about the second dose

Entrepreneur en Español
ONE

UNAM returns to face-to-face classes

March Violante

March Violante

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

ent-o Insider

Cactus Is the New Coconut, and These Founders Are Going All In: 'We Decided to Drop Our Lab Coats, Put on Our Cactus Suits and Chase the American Dream'

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

NFT

NFT video games leave up to $ 1,000 in profit per month

Héctor Sosa

Héctor Sosa

Leadership

Hard-Headed Truths about 'Bringing Your Whole Self to Work'

Patti Fletcher

Patti Fletcher

Read More