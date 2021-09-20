Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 20th

ON, BCC, HRI, and GPI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on September 20, 2021

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20th:

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: This manufacturer and seller of semiconductor components for various electronic devices carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

 

ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 3.23 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score of A.

 

Boise Cascade Company BCC: This manufacturer of wood products and distributes building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.34, compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. HRI: This equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

 

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This seller of new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.42, compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

