What Makes InterDigital (IDCC) a Solid Investment Bet Now?

Earnings estimates for the current fiscal for InterDigital, Inc. IDCC have increased 275% over the past 60 days and the same for the next fiscal has moved up 30.4%, implying robust inherent growth potential. With healthy fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Growth Drivers

Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, InterDigital is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies, which enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Given the rise in coronavirus cases with the spread of the Delta variant, countless people have largely been confined to the safety of their homes. This has increased the dependency on wireless equipment providers like InterDigital, with digital sustainability becoming the norm of the day.



Additionally, more and more companies are increasingly offering the work-from-home option to employees to ensure their safety and wellbeing. Several firms are also providing a secure and connected workplace setup through quick onboarding and enablement services to support the seamless continuity of businesses and enable employees to fulfill their professional obligations. This, in turn, is likely to create new revenue-generating opportunities for the company, as humans become solely dependent on the digital platform to stay connected not only for their professional lives but also for online education, shopping, dining, and entertainment.



InterDigital’s global footprint, diversified product portfolio, and ability to penetrate different markets are impressive. Apart from a strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions, the addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface, and video to its offerings is likely to drive considerable value, given the massive size of the market it offers licensing technologies to.



Driven by healthy demand trends, the company has issued bullish guidance for third-quarter 2021. Management currently expects third-quarter revenues between $119 million and $121 million, reflecting the operating leverage of the company’s business model. This includes recurring revenues of $89-$91 million, indicating a sequential increase of $15 million driven by a fixed price license agreement signed during the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $120 million.



InterDigital’s commitment to licensing its broad portfolio of technologies to wireless terminal equipment makers, which allows it to expand its core market capability, is laudable. It has leading companies, such as Huawei, Samsung, LG, and Apple, under its licensing agreements. The company is also focused on pursuing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets. InterDigital aims to become a leading designer and developer of technology solutions and innovation for the mobile industry, IoT, and allied technology areas by leveraging its research and development capabilities, technological know-how, and rich industry experience. At the same time, it intends to enhance its licensing revenue base by adding licensees and expanding into adjacent technology areas that align with its intellectual property position.



The stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 536%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 19% over the past year compared with the industry rally of 26.5%. With a modest dividend of 2%, InterDigital currently appears to be an enticing investment option.



Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the industry are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, and Nokia Corporation NOK and Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.



Nokia has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 1.5%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 202.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Qualcomm has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 21%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

