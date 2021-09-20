Wisconsin’s economy is dominated primarily by three sectors: manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism. Also, the state is among the leading dairy producers, and is referred to as "America's Dairyland." About one-fourth of the state’s labor force is employed in the service sector, with the insurance industry accounting for most. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Wisconsin.

Ten Most Profitable Companies In Wisconsin

We have referred to the latest available profitable numbers to rank the ten most profitable companies in Wisconsin. These are the ten most profitable companies in Wisconsin:

ManpowerGroup ($465 million)

Founded in 1948, this company offers workforce solutions and services. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has the following business segments: Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, Americas and Right Management. Its shares are up more than 22% YTD and over 7% in the last one month. In 2020, the company posted revenue of $18 billion, down from $20.86 billion in 2019. ManpowerGroup is headquartered in Milwaukee.

Spectrum Brands Holdings ($471 million)

Founded in 1906, it is a consumer products and home essentials company. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) makes and supplies residential builders hardware, personal care products, residential locksets, small household appliances, personal insect repellents and garden and home pest control products. Its shares are up more than 18% YTD and over 20% in the last one month. In 2020, the company posted revenue of $3.96 billion, up from $3.8 billion in 2019. Spectrum Brands Holdings is headquartered in Madison, Wis.

Alliant Energy ($557 million)

Founded in 1917, it is an investor-owned public utility holding company. Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) offers regulated electricity and natural gas service to users in the Midwest. The company has the following business segments: utility gas operations, utility electric operations and utility other. Its shares are up more than 12% YTD, but are down over 5% in the last one month. In 2020, the company posted revenue of $3.42 billion, down from $3.65 billion in 2019. Alliant Energy is headquartered in Madison, Wis.

Oshkosh ($579 million)

Founded in 1895, this company designs, makes, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) has the following business segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, Access Equipment, and Defense. Its shares are up more than 25% YTD, but are down over 4% in the last one month. In 2020, the company posted revenue of $6.86 billion, down from $8.38 billion in 2019. Oshkosh is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wis.

Kohl's ($691 million)

Founded in 1962, this company operates family-oriented department stores. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) offers the following products: beauty products, apparel, footwear, accessories, home products, as well as accessories for women, men, and children. Its shares are up more than 30% YTD, but are down over 8% in the last one month. In 2020, the company posted revenue of $15.96 billion, down from $19.97 billion in 2019. Kohl's is headquartered in Brookfield, Wis.

Snap-On ($693 million)

Founded in 1920, this company makes and markets repair information, tools, equipment, systems solutions, and diagnostics for professional users. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) offers the following products and services: tool storage, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems and more. Its shares are up more than 24% YTD, but are down almost 3% in the last one month. In 2020, the company posted revenue of $3.94 billion, down from $4.07 billion in 2019. Snap-On is headquartered in Kenosha, Wis.

Rockwell Automation ($695 million)

Founded in 1903, this company deals in industrial automation and information services. Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has the following business segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions. Its shares are up more than 24% YTD but are down almost 1% in the last one month. In 2020, the company posted revenue of $6.33 billion, down from $6.69 billion in 2019. Rockwell Automation is headquartered in Milwaukee.

Fiserv ($893 million)

Founded in 1984, it is a financial services technology company. Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) has the following business segments: Financial Technology, Merchant Acceptance, Payments and Network. It offers services to securities broker dealers, credit unions, banks, and more. Its shares have lost more than 4% YTD and over 7% in the last one month. In 2020, the company posted revenue of $14.85 billion, up from $10.19 billion in 2019. Fiserv is headquartered in Brookfield, Wis.

WEC Energy Group ($1,134 million)

Founded in 1987, it is a holding company that deals in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) has the following business segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. Its shares have lost more than 1% YTD and over 5% in the last one month. In 2020, the company posted revenue of $7.24 billion, down from $7.52 billion in 2019. WEC Energy is headquartered in Milwaukee.

NorthWestern ($1,268 million)

Founded in 1857, it is an American financial services mutual organization. NorthWestern Corp (NASDAQ:NWE) offers several financial services, including investment advisory services, education planning, retirement planning, wealth and asset income protection and more. It is a private company and is headquartered in Milwaukee.