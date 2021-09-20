Teacher creates a virtual club to accompany and train grandparents

Andrea Trujillo León , professor in the department of marketing and analysis at the Tec de Monterrey Campus Santa Fe , founded Nova Vida, a virtual club for older adults.

This platform offers personalized brain training and physical conditioning classes via videoconference, as well as assistance at home; both services are in charge of gerontologists. Also, courses and workshops on various topics are given with specialists, every Thursday they have free talks with experts on various topics of interest.

“The motivation to carry out this project came mainly from family members who are in this stage of life. This led us to observe the growing number of older adults and the lack of services that contribute to their well-being in a specialized way. The idea was conceived in 2018 and the face-to-face club opened its doors in July 2019, but we migrated to being a virtual space in April 2020 ”, said the teacher.

The main objective of this project is to raise awareness, promote active aging and prolong independence as long as possible. The main challenge is to make people realize that they require this service, there is not much information on how to keep the physical, emotional, social and cognitive aspect in good condition.

“It is very pleasant to see people over 60 learning something new or improving their physical and cognitive abilities. Every time our clients or their families tell us how happy they feel and the progress they see in their abilities. Since they work consciously in their active aging, it makes us realize that it is worthwhile to continue working for them and for more people ”, indicated Andrea Trujillo.

Currently, the project is in the development and growth stage; However, the pandemic has represented a challenge, but also an opportunity, since migration to a virtual environment has allowed the exploration of other important and necessary areas for older adults, such as personalized assistance, podcast generation, among others.

